Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana Says She is 'Fit' and 'Fine' After Recovering from Covid-19

Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has recovered from the deadly virus now, she informed fans in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Himanshi posted a photo of herself and wrote: "Thank you, everyone. I am fit and fine now." Earlier, Himanshi had revealed that she might have contracted the virus after attending a farmers' protest in Punjab last month. She got herself tested before returning to work and later shared that her result came out as positive. Check out her new post here:

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the new farm bills, which have been passed in both the houses of the parliament. Many celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Harbhajan Mann, Ammy Virk, and Sargun Mehta have come out in support of the protesting farmers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Himanshi featured recently in a Punjabi song titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar with boyfriend Asim Riaz. Himanshi also suffered from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and was reported to undergo an operation for the same earlier this month after her condition worsened.