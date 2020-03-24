English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana Shares Video of Asim Riaz Helping Young Balloon Seller

Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana Shares Video of Asim Riaz Helping Young Balloon Seller

Himanshi Khurana, rumoured to be dating Asim Riaz, posted a video of the Kashmiri model helping out a child selling balloons.

Share this:

Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Himanshi Khurana took to Twitter to share a clip in which rumoured boyfriend Asim Riaz can be seen helping a young balloon vendor. Himanshi has posted the short clip and wrote, "Spread Love."

In the video, Azim can be seen sporting a black hoodie and white polo pants. He completed his outfit with a pair of black sneakers. The video has been winning hearts of Asim's fans on Twitter.

This video was posted a day after Himanshi had stated that somebody was trying to tamper her account on the micro-blogging site.

The 28-year-old actress had said, “Koi mere Twitter ke saath kuch kar raha hai ......... ise kya ho jayega itni insecurity......thanku so much fir bhi itna time de rahe ho ki Twitter himanshi bnd ho jaye. (Somebody is fiddling with my Twitter account. What will happen by this? So much of insecurity. But still thank you that you are spending so much time on hacking my account)”.

The actress further added, “Bewajah hate faila rahe ho .... ye btao ab sukoon mila k nahi"

The rumoured lovebirds have recently featured in the song Kalla Sohna Hai. Sung by Neha Kakkar and penned by Babbu, the music composition is by Rajat Nagpal.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story