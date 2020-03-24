Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana Shares Video of Asim Riaz Helping Young Balloon Seller

Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Himanshi Khurana took to Twitter to share a clip in which rumoured boyfriend Asim Riaz can be seen helping a young balloon vendor. Himanshi has posted the short clip and wrote, "Spread Love."

In the video, Azim can be seen sporting a black hoodie and white polo pants. He completed his outfit with a pair of black sneakers. The video has been winning hearts of Asim's fans on Twitter.

This video was posted a day after Himanshi had stated that somebody was trying to tamper her account on the micro-blogging site.

The 28-year-old actress had said, “Koi mere Twitter ke saath kuch kar raha hai ......... ise kya ho jayega itni insecurity......thanku so much fir bhi itna time de rahe ho ki Twitter himanshi bnd ho jaye. (Somebody is fiddling with my Twitter account. What will happen by this? So much of insecurity. But still thank you that you are spending so much time on hacking my account)”.

The actress further added, “Bewajah hate faila rahe ho .... ye btao ab sukoon mila k nahi"

The rumoured lovebirds have recently featured in the song Kalla Sohna Hai. Sung by Neha Kakkar and penned by Babbu, the music composition is by Rajat Nagpal.

