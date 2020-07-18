Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Fans Request Her to 'Stop Filming'

Punjabi actor-singer Himanshi Khurana and her family have tested negative for coronavirus. Himanshi had not been feeling well for a few days and hence took the test. On Friday, her manager, Nidhi, shared the test report on social media.

Sharing the photo of the report, Himanshi’s manager wrote, “Thank you for all your prayers and love and showing concern towards her health. @realhimanshi’s report for covid-19 is negative. Grateful to that almighty.” The actor also retweeted the post with a smiley.

Himanshi Khurana has constantly been working and shooting music videos ever since lockdown restrictions were eased. She featured in two music videos alongside boyfriend Asim Riaz – “Kalla Sohna Nai” and “Apna Khyaal Rakhya Kar”. On Friday, Himanshi even announced her next music video “Distance” that would release on July 20.

Needless to say, Himanshi's fans were relieved to hear the news. They even requested Himanshi to "stay home and take better care of herself as nothing is more important than health." A fan wrote, "Now please it's a request take proper care of yourself... I know you are doing it but now just be more careful." Another one commented, "Thank god! Your health is more important. Don't do shooting now... Take care of yourself.. Love you always."

Himanshi rose to nationwide prominence after participating in Bigg Boss 13, where she also met her now-boyfriend Asim Riaz. While Asim fell head over heels in love with her during their stay inside the house, Himanshi was dating an NRI guy Chow at the time. Later, she broke off her engagement with Chow after she realised that she also had feelings for Asim.

After coming out of the house, the couple was seen spending time with each other. From going on coffee dates to enjoying late night drives, Asim and Himanshi were inseparable.