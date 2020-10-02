Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana, Who Tested Covid Positive, Video Calls Brother from Hospital

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana was rushed to the hospital on Monday morning in Ludhiana, two days after she tested COVID positive. The actress-singer has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram story, while she is recovering in the hospital.

The actress has posted a photo of the hospital room table, showing specifically the showpieces that show the love of her dear ones that his helping her to heal faster. And another one is a screenshot of her video call with her brother Apram Deep, whom she lovingly calls Appu.

Himanshi had lately participated in the farmer’s protest that took place after the farmer’s bill was passed in the parliament. She took to her Instagram account to inform her fans and followers about having tested positive for COVID-19.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the new farm bills, which have been passed in both the houses of the parliament. Many celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Harbhajan Mann, Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta have come out in support of the protesting farmers.

On the work front, Himanshi featured recently in a Punjabi song titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar with boyfriend Asim Riaz. Himanshi also suffered from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and was reported to undergo an operation for the same earlier this month after her condition worsened.