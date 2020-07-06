Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana Would Like to be Part of This Reality Show

Actress-singer Himanshi Khurana is often in the news for her relationship with Asim Riaz. After the former Bigg Boss 13 contestants came out of the house, their friendship blossomed into romance and fans could not get over AsiManshi hashtags on social media. In fact, the two have featured in a couple of music videos post their BB stint-- Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar-- and both have been hits.

Now, in an interview, Himanshi tells her fans which reality show she would like to be part of next. Himanshi says that she is 'adventurous' and would like to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi if given an opportunity.

Talking about the same, Himanshi recently said, "I have done the biggest reality show of India Bigg Boss 13. It was a very tough show. It gave me a lot, it took few things also from me. If I get something exciting, I will surely do it. I am very adventurous so if I am offered Khatron Ke Khiladi I would take up. Once we were shooting at a hill station, so when I got some free time, I went and tried my hands at mountain climbing.

Meanwhile, another music video featuring Himanshi, which is titled Bazaar, has been released and is getting rave reviews from her fans. She can be seen performing alongside Yuvraaj Hans in the music video. The track has been sung by Afsana Khan.

