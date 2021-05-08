Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau Arrested for Leading Protest to Cancel Board Exams

Youtuber and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vikas Fhatak, known to all as Hindustani Bhau, has been arrested by Mumbai police at Shivaji Park on Saturday, May 8. He was reportedly leading a protest to cancel 12th board exams and wave off fees during the pandemic.

Recently, Bhau’s Instagram account was suspended for violating community guidelines. His account was reported by several app users for promoting hate speech and violence. Comedian Kunal Kamra had also reported a video posted by Bhau on Twitter as he tagged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Mumbai Police.

Earlier, Bhau had filed a police complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor at Mumbai’s Khar Police Station over an objectionable scene in the Alt Balaji web series XXX, which they have produced. In one of the scenes, an army officer’s wife allegedly insults his uniform by making her boyfriend wear it in his absence, and then later, tearing off the uniform, she gets into bed with her lover.

Bhau felt the scene was disrespectful towards the Indian Army and an attempt to insult our soldiers.

