Bigg Boss 13's Koena Mitra Blasts Fake Fan Account For Sharing Adult Content on YouTube In Her Name

Bigg Boss fame Koena Mitra was forced to file a complaint against a fake account on Instagram with the cyber cell. The actress was shocked to see the impostor on YouTube, sharing objectionable content in her name.

The account impersonating her on Instagram has more than 35 thousand followers and has her picture in the profile photo.

“You think it’s a fan club? You mean Fans can upload shady pics and videos in my name? These accounts are just trying to defame me. Check their mail/ account details, Bio etc. If this isn’t crime then what is?,” she wrote on Twitter, responding to a now-deleted tweet. She also shared screenshots of the fan pages in questions and the kind of content they were sharing on YouTube.

Her follow-up post on Twitter read, “Both objectionable. First of all It's not a fan club. Not a FC page.Who's sahil and sana khan? They are running a YouTube channel as well where they upload porn stuff. Read their bio before commenting.”

Talking about it, Koena told The Times of India that she was reported by the page when she tried to make her own Instagram profile. “Since December, I was getting a lot of requests from my followers on Twitter to join Instagram but I was not up for it. But then last month, I thought of opening it since the lockdown is going on and everyone is free and active on social media. But then I found out there is already a fake account which is being run in my name which has more than 36.4k followers,” she said.