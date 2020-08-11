Bigg Boss 13's Madhurima Tuli Reveals She Was Replaced in Parichay For Looking Too Young Opposite Samir Soni

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli, who was recently seen in web series Avrodh: The Siege Within, opened up about being replaced in TV show Parichay, where she was paired opposite Samir Soni.

In an interaction with Zoom Digital, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant said, "Yes, I have been through that. I was doing this show called Parichay. They had paired me opposite Samir Soni. I shot for a day but they realised that I looked very young in front of him. That was four to five years back. They had to replace me but I was feeling very bad because it was a good role. But whatever happens, happens for good. I got something better after that in Balaji only."

After Madhurima was replaced, Keerti Nagpure was roped to play Siddhi Kunal Chopra in Parichay.

Madhurima, who had entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card entrant, also said that the participants couldn't enjoy the success of the reality show due to lockdown. Before this, the actress had participated on Nach Baliye 9 with Vishal Aditya Singh. The latter was also part of Bigg Boss 13.

Post the reality show, the actress was roped in to play Neha in TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. The show co-stars Vishal Vashishtha, Rrahul Sudhir and Helly Shah in the lead roles.