Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra Celebrate a Year of Friendship

Actors and Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra complete a year of friendship today. On this day last year the two met for the first time on the reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Since then, they have stood by each other's side.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mahira said, "Paras is the best thing that happened to me in Bigg Boss. We fought for each other, stood by each other and supported each other through out Bigg Boss. Most of the relationships end post the show, I am glad ours didn’t."

Paras also said, "Bigg boss would have been impossible without her (Mahira's) support. People usually compliment our chemistry on screen, it is only because we are best friends first then co workers. I met one of the best friends of my life and looking forward to our friendship to grow every year."

Recently, Mahira shared a picture on her Instagram story, where she and Paras can be seen holding a cake with their picture from Bigg Boss house on it, as they celebrate their friend anniversary.

Meanwhile, post the reality show, Mahira and Paras have appeared in two music videos together, recent one, which was shot at home called Hashtag Love. Previously, they had featured in music video titled Baarish.