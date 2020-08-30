Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma And Paras Chhabra Share Picture With Their New Pet

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma wanted to own a dog after two cats, her wish seems to have been granted. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures of her new pet, Piccolo.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, "Hamara pyaara piccolo g #piccolo @parasvchhabrra," wrote Mahira alongside the pictures. The actress also tagged her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and best friend Paras Chhabra in the pictures.

Paras too, shared the pictures of new pet on Instagram.

Earlier in an interview with Times Of India, the actress had said, "I have my two cats and I love them, they are my family. Now I want a Bichon Frise, so lovable and cute. I have asked Paras and my mother and brother to give me one." She had further added, "I so want Bichon Frise and I have demanded this from all three of them and my request has gone collectively to all of them. I find them adorable and so cute. I want one and can't wait to have them."

Meanwhile, post the reality show, Mahira and Paras have appeared in two music videos together, recent one, which was shot at home called Hashtag Love. Previously, they had featured in music video titled Baarish.