Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma Flies to New Delhi to Resume Work, See Pic

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma, who was last seen in a music video Baarish with her close friend and actor Paras Chhabra, has resumed work post coronavirus lockdown. The actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport flying to New Delhi to fulfill her work commitments.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes TV, the actress had said, "I am focusing on work right now. I will be travelling to Delhi for work. In fact, this is the first time I am travelling alone, usually my mom comes with me, but this time I am going alone. So, I am a little scared."

Apart from this, recently, she shot for Meet Bro’s music video Hashtag Love Soniyea along with Paras and shared sneak peeks from the sets on Instagram.

Mahira and Paras met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and have been inseparable since then. The two supported each other through out the game.

Post the show, they are often seen hanging out together and also spending time with each other's family. A few days back, Paras had shared a picture with Mahira’s mother from her birthday celebration along with a video in which he can be seen smearing cake on her face.

