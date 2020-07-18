Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma Gets Similar 'Eye Tattoo' Like Paras Chhabra; Watch Video

After Paras Chhabra covered up the tattoo of his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s name with a Bigg Boss eye, his close friend Mahira Sharma has got a new tattoo made on her wrist. The videos of the same are going viral on social media.

The actress, who is spending a lot of time with Paras Chhabra ever since he has landed in Chandigarh, shared with ETimes TV about the new tattoo. Talking about the tattoo, she said, "We happened to be there together since in Mumbai I couldn’t find time to get a tattoo done. I love cats and space, but the design was getting bigger so opted for this design. I am a strong believer of the lord Shiva."

When asked, if she has opted for a similar design like the one Paras has, the actress said, "They both are different tattoos mine is full of colours and represents divinity."

In an earlier interview with The Times of India, Mahira said that Paras got the idea of his tattoo from her. “Right after Bigg Boss, he got a new show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and then due to the lockdown, he couldn’t get his tattoo redesigned. In fact, we had planned to get it changed inside Bigg Boss 13 house. Even I had thought of getting a tattoo of a Bigg Boss eye. Hearing the idea, he also got excited. He realised that Bigg Boss played a very important role in our lives,” she said.

Paras and Akanksha were in a relationship for three years and broke up after he got close to Mahira in Bigg Boss 13. Akanksha covered up her tattoo of Paras’ name in February, while he got his tattoo modified in June.