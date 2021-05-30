Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma Reveals Reason Why She is Not Linked With Anyone Other Than Paras Chhabra

Popular reality show Bigg Boss’ 13th season was popular for many reasons, one of which was the bond between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Paras and Mahira were linked during the show’s run, despite Paras being in a relationship with actress Akanksha Puri. However, the housemates had denied being in a relationship and maintained that they are just friends.

Now, in a recent interview, Mahira opened up about her bond with Paras. Talking to Times of India, she said that the actor has become a part of her family. She stays with him like she stays with her family, as he has been her strongest support since Bigg Boss. She also added that Paras is her Buddy and she is happy to have him in her life.

She further added, “There is a reason why people are not able to link me with anyone other than Paras. I am happy that I have him in my life. Koi Paras jaisa nahi hai (There is no one like Paras), but I don’t want to make anything official right now. If ever I think of a partner, Paras fits the bill.”

Paras and Mahira have often appeared in each other’s social media accounts. Mahira had recently shared a quirky video on Instagram with him.

On the work front, Paras and Mahira have appeared in many music videos together, the latest being ‘Nazaara,’ sung by the Wadali brothers. They have also appeared in ‘Kamaal Karte Ho,’ ‘Baarish,’ ‘Ring,’ ‘Hashtag Love Soniyea,’ and ‘Rang Lageya.’ They have also signed a Punjabi film together.

