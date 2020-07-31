MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma Shares Pictures from Kashmir

credits - Mahira Sharma Instagram

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from her outing in Kashmir. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a traditional outfit called pheran.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 31, 2020, 12:05 AM IST
Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma, who is currently shooting in Kashmir, has shared a few pictures from her outing. In the pictures, Mahira can be seen wearing a traditional outfit called pheran.

Jannat ♥️

Recently, the actress had shared another set of pictures, where she was seen enjoying a shikara ride in Dal lake.

Yeh haseen wadiya 🏔

"It’s a scary situation, I am also apprehensive moving out but work commitments are there and need to be fulfilled, my family is worried and I keep getting calls every hour, as much that mobile is always ringing," Mahira told a website.

Also, a few days ago, when Mahira's co-contestant and close friend Paras Chhabra covered up the tattoo of his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s name with a Bigg Boss eye, Mahira too got a new tattoo made on her wrist.

#pahira #tattoo 😍😘❤ #mahirasharma #paraschhabra #mahirians #parasarmy #pahirafantasy #new

Meanwhile, Mahira and Paras, who met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, have featured together in two music videos - Baarish and Hashtag Love Soniyea, respectively.

