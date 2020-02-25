Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma Slammed by Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for Conflicting Claims

Mahira Sharma of Bigg Boss 13 fame was in news since the past two days for forging an award. Now, the actor has broken her silence on the issue and clarified the situation.

On February 23 (Sunday), the official social media handle of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has released an official statement calling out Mahira for forging the certificate of ‘The Most Fashionable Contestant Of Bigg Boss 13’.

The organisers gave the actor a notice, asking her to take down all the “misleading PR activities” and demanded a “written public apology”. Legal proceedings will be taken against her, in case she fails to do the required.

The post also called Mahira’s Instagram story that showcases a certificate of the “fraud” award as fake.

After no immediate intimation on her part, Mahira came out with a detailed clarification later.

She posted a long note on her personal Instagram handle and wrote that her manager Abhinav Tanwar was contacted by some Premal Mehta and told that Mahira will be given the “Most Fashionable Bigg Boss 13 Contestant award”. While a team from the reality show was awarded on the stage, she was informed that she cannot be handed over the certificate on stage due to “huge hue and rush on stage”.

The actor made it clear that she had no clue regarding the miscommunication that took place and the “managing team of Premal Mehta and Yash Naik have taken the onus of this fiasco completely and have stated that I had nothing to do with it”.

Premal Mehta has also issued a statement and called out the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for denying his association with the award show.

Post Mahira and Mehta's statements, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival again issued a statement slamming the actress for 'conflicting and baseless' claims.

