1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chabbra On Mahira Sharma: Right Now We Are Just Friends

Actor Paras Chhabra denied that he and fellow Bigg Boss 13 housemate Mahira Sharma are dating. He said that if something were to happen, it would do so organically.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: August 13, 2020, 5:10 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chabbra and Mahira Sharma have news due to their friendship on the reality show. While a lot of fans want them to date, the actors have maintained that they are just good friends.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Paras said, “We are good friends, we like spending time and working with each other. Now, we are working together, so there’s nothing like we are dating or we are planning to get married. Nothing of that sort is happening now. Also, we have been linked with each other since Bigg Boss 13, so now it doesn’t bother. If things stay this way and we organically start liking each other then why not, but right now we are just friends."

Mahira also opened up about their bond, saying that they never faked a romance even during their stint on the reality show. She said that they aren't trying to show off that they are together. They spend time and work together because they genuinely like each other as friends.

Paras was a finalist on the reality show, whereas Mahira went to top 7. After Bigg Boss, the duo worked in three music videos together. They first appeared in Baarish in March and then Hashtag Love Soniyea last month. Their latest collaboration is the music video Ring, which released last week. The two have also signed a Punjabi music video together.

