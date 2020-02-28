Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma Enjoy Night Drive, Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were recently seen enjoying a late night drive together. The two had bonded well on the reality show and seems like they are willing to take their relationship forward outside the house as well.

Paras and Mahira shared a video on their respective Instagram stories where they can be seen enjoying each other's company. In the clips, Paras can be seen driving the car, while Mahira records the video.

Paras and Mahira had developed a strong bond on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and stood up by each other's side through thick and thin. Many a times, Mahira was even called out for playing the game in Paras' shadow.

Paras was in a relationship with actress Akanksha Puri before entering the show. However, his closeness with Mahira led to his break-up with Akanksha. But, Mahira denied all the allegations, saying "If i wanted his break-up, I would have been his girlfriend by now." Both Paras and Mahira have always maintained that they are just good friends.

Read: Mahira Sharma Says it is Wrong to Blame Her for Paras Chhabra-Akanksha Puri's Breakup

Paras, is currently busy with his new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with BB 13 contestant and second runner-up Shehnaaz Gill.

Apart from Paras and Shehnaaz, BB 13 contestant and first runner-up Asim Riaz is also busy shooting with actress Jacqueline Fernandez for a music video.

Asim, who had caught feelings for wild card contestant Himanshi Khurana on the show, was also seen hanging out with Himanshi post the show.

Read: Jacqueline Fernandez to Team up with 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Asim Riaz for Music Video

Follow @News18Movies for more