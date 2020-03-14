Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh Reunite Over Dinner, See Fun-filled Pics

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh were recently spotted having a gala time. The trio had come for a reunion over dinner.

The pictures show Paras wearing a green and yellow T-shirt paired with grey tapered pants and yellow shoes. On the other hand, Mahira looks gorgeous in a green-coloured outfit, while Arti picked an off-shoulder white dress coupled with a pair of black shoes for the outing.

Paras and Mahira had made a lot of headlines for their chemistry during the show. There were rumours that the two are dating.

Recently in an interview with IANS, Mahira had refuted all the rumours and said that she and Paras are 'friends'. "Paras and I are just friends. I would not have allowed him to do a 'Swyamwar' show if there's something else between us. We share a great rapport and truely adore our friendship," Mahira said. Much to the delight of their fans, they were recently seen in a music video titled Baarish.

Meanwhile, Paras is currently seen in a reality show named Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, along with former housemate Shehnaaz Gill. The two of them are searching for their prospective partners on the show.

