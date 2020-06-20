Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra Sends Picture of His New Tattoo To Mahira Sharma; Her Response

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra recently removed his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri's name, which was inked on his wrist during happier days, and replaced it with a tattoo of the famous Bigg Boss’ eye.

He wrote, “Bigg boss ne meri aankh khol di (Bigg Boss opened my eyes).” (sic)

Paras also sent the picture of his tattoo to his former Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Mahira Sharma, who said she really liked it.

As per a report in SpotboyE, Mahira said, "When we are locked inside Bigg Boss house, we used to say that he should replace it with Bigg Boss eye. And I think he took that conversation too seriously and actually replaced the tattoo with the eye. He sent me the pictures as soon as he changed it and I really liked it. It's a beautiful eye." (sic)

The ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestants recently collaborated for a new single, Hashtag Love Soniyea. Both Paras and Mahira shot their segments for the video, separately from their respective homes. Earlier, they featured together in a music video titled Baarish, which was released in March. The initial official posters showed the two posing in bridal get ups and exchanging vows during a wedding ceremony.