Paras Chhabra Shares Loving Post For Mahira Sharma, Says 'Thanks For Coming Into My Life'

Ever since people witnessed their camaraderie in Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have become one of the most-loved pairs on the small screen. Their sizzling chemistry in ‘Baarish’, their first music video post ‘Bigg Boss’, also garnered much love and appreciation.

Paras and Mahira are also said to be dating each other, considering the two have been inseparable since their stint on Bigg Boss 13. In an interview, Paras had told Times of India that he didn't want to go the usual route of proposing to Mahira and wanted things to happen "organically."

But it seems there is genuinely nothing more than friendship between the two. Paras shared some stunning pictures with Mahira on his Instagram, calling her his "true friend." In the photos, the duo is seen posing for the camera from a dim-lit room. While Mahira looks dead drop gorgeous in a purple dress, Paras looks uber cool in his casuals and printed shirt.

Sharing the pictures, Paras wrote, "Just wanted to say thank you for coming into my life and being my true friend."

Mahira dropped a 'black heart' emoji on the picture.