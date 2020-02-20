English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Reunite for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are looking for suitable matches on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, aided by none other than former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

Actor Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner of the television reality show Bigg Boss 13 that ended last weekend. The actor was also in news for his anger and love equations with co-contestants in the Salman Khan-hosted TV show.

Sidharth will soon be in another TV show on Colors, titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? The show has former Bigg Boss contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill looking for suitable matches from the participants. They will be aided by none other than former flames Sidharth and Rashami Desai.

Recently, the show makers shared a promo, where a girl named Ankita Shrivastava brings a bowl of halwa on stage. She reveals that her mother has taught her that the way to a man's heart is through his stomach.

Rashami then tests her on different skills, by asking her to guess the ingredients of dishes while being blindfolded. To this, Sidharth teases Rashami and takes a dig at her. It is to be noted that Rashami was criticised on Bigg Boss 13 for serving burnt paranthas to Sidharth. The chemistry of the duo on the show was often in the limelight.

Here's a look at the promo:

The upcoming show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? will be hosted by Maniesh Paul.

