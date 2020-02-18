Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami, Asim Do the Garmi Hook Step and Himanshi Cannot Stop Laughing

Actor Sidharth Shukla was the winner of reality television show Bigg Boss 13 and Asim Riaz ended up as the first runner-up. After the show concluded, Asim seems to be having some fun time with his friends and family, including fellow BB13 contestants Rashami Desai and Himanshi Khurana.

In a video which is making rounds on social media, Rashami and Asim can be seen taking the challenge along with the latter's brother Umar Riaz and their friend to perform the hook step from Street Dancer 3D song Garmi. The song is originally performed by Bollywood dancer and actress Nora Fatehi.

All the four friends burst into laughter as they started dancing, lying on the floor. Himanshi, who was standing on the bed, was seen laughing out loud looking at the ‘performers’.

Watch the video here:

Asim and Himanshi shared a great camaraderie during the Bigg Boss 13. The duo bonded well and even appeared as a couple on the show. While Asim proposed to Himanshi on the show, she too confessed her feelings for him in front of the BB host Salman Khan.

On the other hand, Rashami broke up with Arhaan Khan after the latter's personal life came to the forefront.

Follow @News18Movies for more