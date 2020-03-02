English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai Reacts to Marrying Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Riaz

After a video of Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana along with Asim’s elder brother Umar post the reality show went viral, fans started shipping Rashami and Umar.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 2, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has reacted to fans wanting her to marry Asim Riaz’s elder brother Umar Riaz. A few days ago, Rashami and Asim along with Himanshi Khurana and Umar were seen having a gala time together post the reality show.

A video of them dancing on Garmi song from the film Street Dancer 3D had gone viral on social media. Fans specifically enjoyed watching Rashami and Umar together in the video. They even requested Asim's father to give his approval for Rashami as their daughter-in-law and started the trend #UmRash on twitter.

Reacting to this unusual request by fans, Rashami told Times Of India, "Oh! When I saw it, I laughed. I spoke to Umar also and we laughed about it. He told me that he understands that it is a part and parcel of my profession and it is the love of the fans. It's fine. They are making photos of us together. It is really funny. But we are just friends and there's nothing more to that."

For the uninitiated, Umar had entered the Bigg Boss house as part of the family week to support Asim. During his visit, he took Rashami's permission before hugging her for supporting his brother in the game. His gesture was much appreciated by fans.

