1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Jariwala Opens up About How Kaanta Laga Changed Her Life

Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Jariwala Opens up About How Kaanta Laga Changed Her Life

Big Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala has credited her meteoric rise in Tinseltown to her debut music video Kaanta Laga remix.

Big Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala has credited her meteoric rise in Tinseltown to her debut music video Kaanta Laga remix.

In an interview to The Times of India, the actress said she was outside her college when directors of the song Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru saw her and they immediately offered her to feature in the music video.

She further said that initially, her father was averse to her doing the song. But, she wanted to see herself on television and decided to take her mother into confidence.

“So first, I took my mom into confidence and then, we both convinced my father,” she said.

Shefali also revealed that she had earned Rs 7,000 from her debut music video.

“I was in college then and I come from a family of academicians, so my parents told me to focus on my studies. But I wanted to do it because I was getting paid for it. I earned Rs 7,000 from that song, and I wanted to see myself on TV,” Shefali said.

The 37-year-old actress further added that the song became a rage among people, which was like a “fairytale” for her. She added, “It changed my life completely”.

Apart from Big Boss 13, Shefali has appeared in a number of television shows including Nach Baliye and Boogie Woogie.

