Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Jariwala Reveals Plan to Adopt a Baby Girl

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala is all set to adopt a baby girl along with husband Parag Tyagi. The Kaanta Laga star revealed her plan recently.

According to a Mid-Day report, Shefali feels that the adoption process involves a "lot of paperwork" and she is hopeful of it coming to fruition. Moreover, the actress added that due to societal and peer pressure, the process becomes more difficult when a pair can have a biological child.

"But Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious," she was quoted as saying. Shefali also revealed that her ever since she understood the meaning of adoption when she was 10 or 11, she had the dream of adopting a baby.

Recently, the actress won hearts with her participation in reality show Bigg Boss 13. Actor Sidharth Shukla was the winner of the show which ended last weekend.

Talking about her journey in the Bigg Boss house away from husband Parag, Shefali said, "When I was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house I realised that I am addicted to Parag. He has become my habit and I didn't realise this in my normal life."

The lovebirds tied the knot in 2014 and have also participated in the celeb dance reality show Nach Baliye.

