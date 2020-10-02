Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Feels Sidharth Shukla is Becoming 'a Responsible' Person

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shuka took to Twitter to share a wise thought. "Being told you're not good enough can be a wakeup call or a dream killer........ It's always up to you 😊," the Bigg Boss 13 winner wrote in a tweet.

To which, his good friend and the reality show's housemate Shehnaaz Gill replied, "You are a wise man and now you are also becoming a responsible man."

Recently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who first met on the reality show, completed a year of friendship as Bigg Boss 13 was launched in September last year.

Post fall-out with Asim Riaz, who was Sidharth's good friend inside the Bigg Boss house, the latter and Shehnaaz became good friends. The Punjabi actress-singer also fell in love with Sidharth and confessed her feelings for him on the show. However, the two were and still are just good friends as asserted by Sidharth on various occasions.

More so, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have also featured in a music video titled Bhula Dunga, after Bigg Boss 13 concluded.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will be seen as a special guest in the new season of Bigg Boss, along with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan.