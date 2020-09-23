Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Gets Fan Mail Sent to Her Through Sidharth Shukla, See Pic

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has often been hitting the headlines for some or another reasons. It seems like fans couldn’t get over of his chemistry with Shehnaz Gill in the show. It’s been almost a year but the fever of SidNaaz has not been over yet.

The duo receives a lot of mail from their fans. This time, the actor got a special letter as it was from a fan of Shehnaaz. As Sidharth received the mail, he shared the picture in his Instagram story which shows that the fan addressed it to Shehnaaz and requests her to send it to the actor. Sharing the picture, the actor expressed his gratitude to the fans for showering so much love and affection.

The actor is often seen interacting with his fans on social media. Recently the actor took to the microblogging site to pen down a motivational message for his fans.

He tweeted, “Always Believe in yourself when no one else does ......that makes you a Winner right there..... the moment you're ready to quit is usually the moment right before the Miracle happens”.

Meanwhile, Sidharth is all set for Bigg Boss 14 and the promo featuring him has already been dropped on the internet. The actor was seen donning in an all-black look. He will be seen participating with former Bigg Boss contestants Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan.

A source is quoted by SpotboyE as saying, "They will not be there to support anyone but to play for themselves. However, no voting lines will be opened for them but their tasks and popularity among the audience will keep taking them ahead in the show." The show will air its premiere episode on October 3 at 9 pm IST.