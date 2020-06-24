Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Has Perfect Message For Her Online Haters; Read Here

Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaz Gill keeps her fans updated through her posts on Instagram and by conducting live sessions. The Punjabi singer has also actively been sharing her photos and funny videos to keep her fans entertained during the ongoing crisis.

Shehnaz's latest post is both for her lovers and haters. Sharing a monochrome picture of herself, she wrote: "Love me or hate me, either way I'm gonna shine." Take a look at the post here:

During her stint on Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan gave Shehnaaz the title of ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif,’ following which her fans also began calling her by that title. But it looks like she has had enough of that identity. In a recent video, Shehnaaz said that she has had enough of being known as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif.'

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz recently appeared on an online interaction session with an entertainment network where she opened up about Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide on June 14. She said that Sushant should not have killed himself and should have thought of his family and fans before taking such a drastic step.