Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Looks Glamorous in Bodycon Dress, See Pic

Actress-singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram stories to share a picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen dressed in a turtle neck bodycon dress, hair done in a high bun, nude makeup and dark red lip tint.

Shehnaaz, who is also known as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, has lost lot of weight post her stint on the reality show, Bigg Boss 13. She went on to lose 12 kgs in six months during the lockdown.

In an interview with ETimes TV, about her transformation she said, "Look, lockdown chal raha hai. A large amount of work has come to a standstill all around, so I thought why not just go for weight loss? Kuch logon ne mere weight ka mazak udaya tha 'Bigg Boss 13' mein. Kai log weight lose karte hain, maine socha chalo logon ko dikhati hoon ki main bhi patli ho sakti hoon. It's not difficult to lose weight if you really want to."

Shehnaaz became a household name with Bigg Boss 13. Her bond with actor and reality show's winner Sidharth Shukla had become the talking point of the reality show.

Post the show, she was seen in a couple of music videos, including one with Sidharth. She was last seen with Tony Kakkar in the song titled, Kurta Pajama.