Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill also popularly known as 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' has recently told her fans that she wants to do away with the title and earn her new identity 'India Ki Katrina Kaif'.

During a live interaction with her fans on Instagram, the Punjabi actress told her fans that she isn't 'Punjabi Ki Katrina Kaif' anymore. After saying that, she takes a pause and says that she is joking.

In the same interaction, a fan called Shehnaaz the most beautiful woman in the world. To which, the actress couldn't stop blushing.

Recently, fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz dug out an old photograph of the latter, in which she can be seen in an outfit similar to one owned by Sidharth's mother.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz first met on Bigg Boss 13 and became good friends. The two supported each other throughout the show. Eventually, the actress fell in love with the actor. Later, she confessed her feelings for Sidharth on her next reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Post the reality show, the two were seen together in a music video Bhula Dunga.

