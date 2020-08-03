Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Slaps Sidharth Shukla During Live Session, Video Goes Viral

One of the most-loved pairs of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill got together to do an Instagram live session with their fans, SidNaaz. During the session, they addressed many things including the huge fanbase of 'SidNaaz' and also the war of words that often occur between their respective fan clubs on social media.

In the video, Sidharth and Shehnaaz told their followers watching live that if they both are together what they are fighting and worrying about. Moreover, he also said the selective people who are spreading hatred should be ignored totally. In the meantime, Shehnaaz slaps Sidharth and tells that the same should be done with the trolls.

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would be a couple soon. Shehnaaz earlier expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she confessed to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends.

Sidharth emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 while Shehnaaz was one of the finalists on the show hosted by Salman Khan. After the show, Shehnaaz and Sidharth also featured in a music video, Bhula Doonga.