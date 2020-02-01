Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill To Hunt For Groom In New Show 'Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi'

Of all the years that Bigg Boss has entertained fans, its 13th season seems to be the biggest yet. Some of the show's popular faces include Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

Of these popular faces, Shehnaaz Gill has a strong fan following that is currently rooting for her to make it to the final round of the reality series. Whether she does or not, it has now come to light that she will be appearing in another reality series very soon.

It was recently revealed by TellyChakkar that Shehnaaz Gill will be searching for a husband is an upcoming show called Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi.

As the name itself suggests, the show is inspired by and based on similar reality shows from the past. Some of these include Rakhi Ka Swayamvar which centered around Rakhi Sawant's hunt for a groom and The Bachelorette India which focussed on Mallika Sherawat.

Considering Shehnaaz Gill's popularity throughout the Bigg Boss house, there will definitely be an interesting list of bachelors in line for her. The singer's closeness to some of her Bigg Boss fellow housemates has been widely discussed by fans. One of these includes Sidharth Shukla. In the past, Gill had also expressed having a soft corner for contestant Paras Chhabra.

