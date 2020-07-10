Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla And Hina Khan Teaming Up For This Special Project

Hina Khan and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla are reportedly set to perform during the grand finale of the season 10 of reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is currently underway.

According to a report in ABPLive, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan have been roped in for a special dance performance for the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Reportedly, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan are also approached for the show titled Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded. While Sidharth was the winner in his season, Hina was among the top contestants of her season.

Meanwhile, a Times of India report quoted a source as saying, “Yes, we have roped in the best contestants of previous editions. The shoot for the special edition will commence from July 21. We had also approached Karan Patel, who will be seen in the finale of the ongoing season, but he has taken up a fiction show and hence, won’t be available.”

Hina recently interacted with her fans during a Q&A session on Twitter. One of the users even asked Hina if she'd ever work with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in a project. To which, the 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' actress replied, “Thank you. Well you never know, small world you see.”



Sidharth, on the other hand, was last seen in a music video, titled Bhula Doonga, along with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would soon be a couple. Shehnaaz has also expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she confessed to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends.