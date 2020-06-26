Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla Names One Quality He Really Admires About Asim Riaz

Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13 by beating out Asim Riaz in the finale. Sidharth’s bittersweet bond with Asim and their constant tussles, and enthusiasm to win tasks made them firm favourites throughout the season.

Recently, Sidharth opened up on the one thing that he really admired about his fellow contestant, Asim. Sidharth said that Asim is very focused and dedicated.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor lifted the trophy while Asim Riaz went on to become the first runner up for the season. It had met with a lot of backlash from people saying that the show had been rigged to make Sidharth the winner.

Sidharth opened up about these allegations in a recent interview. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth said, "I really would not know, some really upset people must have said. But that’s all good and that doesn't make a difference. I have been through the journey. There are some people who feel bad about it. Everybody has their section of people out there rooting and vouching for someone. So when the person they are rooting for does not win they come up with things like these. But they are completely baseless, but I know there are facts that go into this and once you know, it is fine.”

The actor also said that he had no idea he would be getting so much support when he entered the Bigg Boss house. The actor's popularity has only soared since the show's end.

Asim Riaz too had previously quashed rumours of the show being biased in favour of Shukla.

