Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla to Collaborate With Neha Sharma On Dil Ko Karaar Aaye

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will next be seen in a music video titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaye with Bollywood actress Neha Sharma. The actress took to Twitter and revealed about the project. "#DilKoKaraarAaya @sidharth_shukla @AnshulGarg80,"she wrote in a tweet.

Apart from Neha's tweet, some behind-the-scene pictures and videos have also surfaced on the internet.

Confirmed!! #SidharthShukla is shooting for his next project with #NehaSharma titled as "Dil Ko Karaar Aaye" at Della Resorts, Khandala (Lonavala) Retweet If you are Excited & can't wait for first look#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/NYeOiktl8I — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Sidharth was last seen in a music video titled Bhula Dunga, also featuring his good friend Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth and Shehnaaz first met on the reality show and became good friends.

Recently, Shehnaaz also teamed up with singer Tony Kakkar for her new song, titled Kurta Pujama. Tony took to social media and shared the details of the upcoming track, revealing Shehnaaz as part of the video. "Kurta Pajama ft. Shehnaaz Gill. Releasing on July 17," he wrote.

He also shared the first look poster of the song, in which Shehnaaz can be seen flaunting a black off-shoulder gown while, Tony can be seen donning a funky avtar.