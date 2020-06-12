Sidharth Shukla Finalised As Lead For Broken But Beautiful S3; Hina Khan Rumoured To Join Him

It seems Sidharth Shukla has been finalised as the main lead for Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful season 3. Recently, Ekta took to social media to announce that the new season of Broken But Beautiful would not have the original cast-- Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, and also asked fans to suggest who they would like to see in the third installment.

Now a source has confirmed to India Today that Ekta has roped in Sidharth as the new lead of the popular web show. "Ekta wanted to cast actors who can justify the plot and appeal to the audiences in the same way that the previous leads did. While a lot of names were thrown on the table, Sidharth Shukla has been finalised to carry on the baton. The search for the female lead is on."

Hina Khan's name has been doing the rounds as the female lead for Broken But Beautiful 3. Recently, when the actress was asked about working with Sidharth Shukla during a Q&A session on Twitter, she replied that it was a small world and anything could happen.

Jennifer Winget is also being rumoured to be a part of the show, considering she recently did a successful web show Code M with Ekta.

Sidharth was last seen in a music video, titled Bhula Doonga, along with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would soon be a couple. Shehnaaz has also expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she confessed to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends.