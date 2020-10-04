Bigg Boss 14: 10 Highlights from the First Episode of Salman Khan Show

The first episode of the popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 premiered on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Host Salman Khan, who has been holding fort since the past decade now, put on an entertaining show for fans. The full list of contestants were also revealed among much anticipation.

As Bigg Boss premiered on television, let us look at some of the highlights from the first episode and what it can mean for the rest of the season.

1. Covid-19 Precautions: The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss will be very different from the rest because of the Coronavirus pandemic. While the entire world itself, ironically, is in a Bigg Boss-like situation, the producers have taken utmost care for the safety of everyone involved. Host Salman Khan, who gave a tour of the new house, said that it has been thoroughly sanitised before the contestants entered it. He also revealed that all of them have been quarantined for 14 days prior to entering the house. Salman also told audience to not give Covid-19 to parents in the episode.

2. No live audience: The Coronavirus pandemic has also brought another major change in Bigg Boss 14 as there will be no live audience on the show. Even the premier happened without a live audience, which was addressed by Salman Khan. The superstar said that the show feels incomplete without its loyal fans. The makers might have to bring new changes into Weekend Ka Vaar episodes as the live-audience had a major role in the show.

3. Toofani Seniors:

The new twist in this season is that many of the previous rules will change. One of these is the three 'Toofani seniors,' Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla will assist the contestants for the first two weeks. The trio performed in the opening ceremony, entertaining their die-hard fans. They also got different responsibilities. Sidharth Shukla took charge of bedroom duties, Gauahar chose to supervise the kitchen and Hina chose to take care of the contestants' personal belongings. They also got the power to 'reject' contestants on the basis of their performance.

4. Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla verbal spat: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan was active on Twitter while the 13th season was on, and she was a critic of the Balika Vadhu actor. Many times, Gauahar had called out the aggressive nature of the actor and criticised him for being physically abusive with Asim Riaz. During the seaon 14 premier, Salman Khan asked Gauahar to address her tweets in front of Sidharth and the actress did, causing a spat between to two seniors. Hina, on the other hand, remained neutral and said that she doesn't judge anyone based on their time on the show. This goes on to indicate that the rest of the season might also be affected by the seniors' personal equation and problems.

5. List of contestants: One by one, Salman Khan welcomed contestants on the show. The first contestant was actor Eijaz Khan. He was followed by actress Nikki Tamboli. Actors and TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla entered together on the show. TV stars Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkhani, Punjabi actors Shehzad Deol, Sara Gurpal, along with entertainers Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia also entered the show with dance performances. The last contestant to enter was Indian Idol 1 second runner up Rahul Vaidya, who performed a melody of songs.

6. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in June 2018 with a royal ceremony. Rubina is known for her roles in Choti Bahu and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Abhinav has been seen in Aksar 2 and many other TV programs. The two took questions from journalists and admitted reports that their marriage had hit a rough patch during the lockdown. However, they assured fans that all is well now with the two.

7. Jasmin Bhasin: TV star Jasmin Bhasin was put through the wringer even before entering Bigg Boss. In the premier episode, the three seniors were seen "ragging" her. Gauahar Khan was seen cutting her hair and Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla broke glass bottles on her head. Hina Khan was seen distracting her so that she doesn't react. These tasks usually happen inside the BB house but Jasmin seems to have passed the test.

8. Salman Khan takes a dig at marriage questions: Salman Khan has been known as Bollywood's eligible bachelor for many years now. The actor always gets asked about his marriage, especially in Bigg Boss. Hence when astrologer Prem Jyotish, who had made startling predictions in BB 13 made an appearance, the actor took a dig at his predictions. Salman asked the astrologer about his previous prediction that he will get married soon. The astrologer however said that the time of his marriage has now passed. The actor was seen doing a goofy dance during this funny moment.

9. Salman Khan remembers SP Balasubrahmanyam: The recent death of SP Balasubrahmanyam due to Covid-19 complications had saddened the entire nation. The legendary singer had a special connection with Salman Khan, as he had voiced many superhit tracks of the actor. Contestant Rahul Vaidya, who entered the show at last, had sung a medley of Salman's songs including Dil Diyaan Galaan, Mere Rang Mein Mei Rangne Wali and Chunari Chunari. Salman joined him to sing Mere Rang Mein Mei Rangne Wali and remembered the legendary singer. He said that it was a huge loss to the industry and what he is now is because of SPB.

10. Rejected contestants: As said earlier, the Toofani seniors had a special power to 'reject' contestants. This new strategy was a curveball to the contestants who were expecting the usual methods of tasks, alliance and survival strategies in the show. However these rejected contestants' future will depend on their performance in the two weeks, and if the seniors are not impressed, they will face elimination. The seniors did not go easy on the contestants. They decided to split up Rubina and Abhinav and rejected Rubina. Other rejected contestants included Nishant Malkhani, Sara Gurpal and Jaan Kumar Sanu.

The Bigg Boss season 14 airs on ColorsTV.