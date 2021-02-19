Bigg Boss 14: 6 Shocking Evictions of This Season

Bigg Boss 14 will be remembered as the season of abrupt exits and shocking evictions. From Sara Gurpal to Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla, BB14 saw the eliminations of some of the strongest contestants who were touted to be finalists. While some of them got evicted due to the lesser number of votes from the audience, others faced unusual eliminations.

As BB14 approaches the finale, we look back at all the shocking evictions that took place this season:

Sara Gurpal

Sara Gurpal was the first contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Her elimination created a stir on social media as fans were extremely disappointed by the fact that she got eliminated by 'seniors' Siddharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan. Former Bigg Boss contestants Hina, Gauahar, and Siddharth, who entered the BB14 house for two weeks as 'seniors', were given special powers to evict a person who they thought wasn't eligible for the game show. Initially, Gauahar pitched Rahul Vaidya's name, while Hina said she would like to send Nishant Singh home. However, they later decided to agree with Siddharth Shukla, who had suggested Sara Gurpal's name, and hence, Sara got evicted. Post her elimination, Sara had said that instead of the 'seniors,' the audience should have been given the power to decide.

Shehzad Deol

Just like Sara, Shehzad Deol's fate was also decided by seniors Sidharth, Gauahar, and Hina. Unhappy with the decision, many Bigg Boss fans had voiced their dissatisfaction online by calling his eviction "unfair". Shehzad had himself said that he did not expect his eviction to happen the way it did.

Nishant Singh Malkani

Nishant Malkani's shocking elimination took place when Bigg Boss asked Green Zone contestants to vote out an inmate from the red zone who was not capable of performing. The viewers were once again disappointed to see a popular contestant leaving the show on the basis of the housemates' votes.

Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia was touted to be one of the strongest contestants this season. Her outspoken nature, bold personality, relentless fights, and love angle with co-contestant Eijaz Khan gave enough fodder for the show. However, the actress got evicted after receiving the least number of votes from the audience. Pavitra, who recently confirmed her relationship with Eijaz, garnered a huge fan base during her stay inside the house.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin, who was one of the highest-paid celebrities this season, became a fan favourite. Her on-and-off banter with friend-turned-foe Rubina Dilaik was one of the biggest highlights of BB14. Even though she was voted out by the audience, her elimination came as a shock to many people including Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, who got emotional after announcing her eviction. Jasmin's close bond with Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla was loved by her fans. Moreover, considering her popularity, many expected Jasmin to be in the finale of Bigg Boss 14.

Abhinav Shukla

Bigg Boss shocked one and all when it asked the connections of the housemates to vote out the least deserving contestant. Following this, Abhinav, who had been inside the house since the beginning, got evicted. Disappointed over the unusual elimination process, Twitterati slammed the makers and even trended 'ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE'. Former Bigg Boss contestants Rashami Desai and Kamya Panjabi had also called Abhinav's elimination "shocking" and "highly unfair".