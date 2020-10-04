Bigg Boss 14: A Look at Past Winners and their Present Projects

TV reality show Bigg Boss is all set to feature on our idiot boxes tonight, starting 9pm. The Grand Premiere of the Bigg Boss 14 will see host Salman Khan welcome the contestants along with former participants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan.

The 14th season of Bigg Boss is expected to welcome Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, TV celebs Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, singers Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya, Punjabi model-actors Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol and south Indian actor Nikki Tamboli as the contestants.

As the new season starts, here’s a look at the past winners of the show and their current projects.

Bigg Boss 1: Bigg Boss was first time launched in 2006 and won by Aashiqui fame, Rahul Roy. The actor has not bagged any big project after winning the trophy. His social media profile suggests that the actor has been keeping busy with events and brand endorsements.

Bigg Boss 2: Roadies fame Ashutosh Kaushik emerged as the winner in season 2. Ashutosh has made a few guest appearances after his big win, including minute roles in Zila Ghaziabad, Kismat and Love Paisa Dilli. Recently, he tied the knot with her fiance Arpita Tiwari amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Bigg Boss 3: Vindu Dara Singh claimed the Bigg Boss season 3 trophy. He was since seen in projects like Garv, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Kisse Pyaar Karoon, Kambakkht Ishq and Housefull. He was last seen as a contestant on Nach Baliye 9 with wife Dina Umarova.

Bigg Boss 4: Winner Shweta Tiwari defeated WWE champ The Great Khali to bag the trophy. She is currently being seen in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Bigg Boss 5: Juhi Parmar won the season 5, and will soon be seen in Zee TV’s Hamari Wali Good News, playing the role of a mother-in-law.

Bigg Boss 6: TV’s popular vamp Urvashi Dholakia won the Bigg Boss 6. After winning the show, the actress was seen in Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. She was last seen in Nach Baliye 9 with her former boyfriend Anuj Sachdev.

Bigg Boss 7: Actress Gauahar Khan bagged the Bigg Boss 7 trophy. Since the show, she also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and hosted India’s Raw Star. She was also seen in films like Fever, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan. She was last seen in the Indian adaptation of The Office.

Bigg Boss 8: Gautam Gulati won the Bigg Boss 8 trophy and done several movies thereafter. He hosted MTV Big F and also seen in movies like Azhar, Behan Hogi Teri, Virgin Bhanupriya and Operation Cobra. He will be next seen Salman Khan’s Radhe.

Bigg Boss 9: Roadies winner Prince Narula won the ninth season of Bigg Boss. Ever since, he was seen in Roadies as a gang leader, and also starred in several music videos. He also won Nach Baliye 9.

Bigg Boss 10: Commoner Manveer Gurjar won Bigg Boss 10 with his simplicity. There are not many updates about his upcoming projects.

Bigg Boss 11: TV actress winner Shilpa Shinde won the 11th season of Bigg Boss. Later, she booked a role in the film Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala with Iulia Vantur. In 2020, she appeared on Gangs of Filmistan for a short period.

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar, after winning the Bigg Boss, was seen in Tv show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla won the Bigg Boss 13 and received immense love from all. He has been seen in three music albums within a year and is all set to enter BB14 house.