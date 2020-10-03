Bigg Boss 14: A look at Some of the Most Famous Romances in BB House Through Seasons

Bigg Boss house is known for its conflicts. However, the reality show hasn't been devoid of blossoming romance between contestants. As we gear up for the 14th edition of the popular reality TV, take a look at the most famous romances that blossomed within the walls of Bigg Boss house and continued beyond the reality show.

Himanshi Khurana- Asim Riaz: The couple met on Bigg Boss 13 and have been going strong for a year. There had been some rumours suggesting trouble in their paradise, however, Himanshi shut those down with many PDA pictures on her Instagram.

Yuvika Choudhary-Prince Narula: Initially, he flirted with Nora Fatehi but fell head over heels in love with Yuvika later. He proposed to her inside the house and the two got married later. They are still together.

Rochelle Rao- Keith Sequeira: Still believed to be one of the sweetest romances on the show, Rochelle and Keith met in the house during Bigg Boss 9. Theirs’s one of the rare relationships that lasted post the show. The two got married soon after exiting the house and remain together in their wedded bliss.

Karishma Tanna- Upen Patel: Karishma’s broke up with her boyfriend, while in the house, and started dating Upen. They even got engaged once they were out. However, the engagement never turned to marriage and the two eventually broke up.

Gauahar Khan- Kushal Tandon: The couple stirred up quite a storm with their brewing romance in the house. Their love and affection lasted even outside the house, however, the two eventually broke-up.

Sara Khan- Ali Merchant: The two had a cute, flirty romance inside the house, and they even got married in the house in a first of its kind event. However, the two broke up after stepping out in the real world. Ali later confessed they got married because the show paid them 50 lakhs.

Bandgi Kalra-Puneesh Sharma: They met on Bigg Boss 11. It has been three years and the couple is still together. It’s not clear whether they are getting married any time soon, but they are reportedly engaged.

Pooja Bedi-Akashdeep Saigal: The two met during Bigg Boss 5 and continued their relationship even outside the house. However, it didn’t last long, and they eventually broke up.

Tannisha Mukherjee-Armaan Kohli: Definitely one of the most controversial relationships of the show but it didn’t last out in the real world. Apparently, Tannisha’s family didn’t approve.

Shenaaz Gill - Sidharth Shukla: Fondly called ‘Sid-naaz’, the two met on Bigg Boss 13. While the two aren't dating, their chemistry on the show did create some sparks.