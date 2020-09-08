Bigg Boss 14: Aamir Ali Offered Hefty Amount to be Part of Salman Khan's Show?

According to reports, TV's popular face Aamir Ali was approached for the upcoming season of the reality show, Bigg Boss 14. However, the actor has turned it down despite being offered hefty amount to be part of the show.

A source quoted in Times Of India, said, "Budgets are tight this year but one of the highest sums has been offered to Aamir. He's a well-known face and while several females have been locked for the show, the popular male names are yet to be locked. The channel offered a lucrative deal to Aamir but he did not agree."

The source also added that the makers were keen on bringing the actor on board due to his personal life.

Aamir and Sanjeeda got married seven years ago. They welcomed their baby girl Ayra through surrogacy last year. While several reports suggest that the duo has been living separately for quite some time now, there has been no official word or statement from the couple on the same.

Recently, Aamir celebrated his birthday a few days ago, and estranged wife Sanjeeda wished him 'happiness' forever.

Meanwhile, it is being said that actors Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Sugandha Mishra, Akanksha Puri, Sara Gurpal, Radhe Maa and Shivin Narang are to participate in Bigg Boss 14.