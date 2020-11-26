Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik Give Kavita Kaushik a Hard Time

Celebrity couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik who are participating together on the 14th edition of the reality show Bigg Boss are giving co-contestant and current captain of the house Kavita Kaushik a difficult time.

The two have decided not to follow Kavita’s orders which is making the day-to-day tasks difficult for the TV actress who featured in Indian sitcom F.I.R for close to a decade.

The day begins with Rubina telling Kavita that she will not prepare breakfast and asks her to assign someone else to do the work. When asked the reason for her refusal, Rubina says that she is not happy with Kavita’s captaincy and will not do any tasks given to her.

The fight gets uglier with co-contestant Aly Goni also jumping in the argument. Rubina says that she has a problem with Kavita’s captaincy because she broke the rule by not wearing a mic during her argument with Aly. A day ago, Kavita and Aly were in a fight which turned so intense that Kavita told Bigg Boss that she is not feeling safe due to Aly’s aggressive behaviour.

To this, Kavita reacts by saying that Rubina is supporting violent behaviour in the house.

Name-calling starts with Rubina calling Kavita a ‘dictator’ while the latter calls Rubina a ‘kamzor aurat’ (weak woman).

Next thing that troubles Kavita in the house is when Abhinav decides to sleep during the day. As per the rule of the Bigg Boss house, contestants are not allowed to sleep during the day.

Kavita tried to wake him but when he refused to leave the bed. She then starts clapping her hands over his head. Abhinav responds to this action of Kavita by saying that she is looking like a 'mad woman' while doing this.

Bigg Boss orders him to wear the mic and punishes him for the act. However, Abhinav put the blame of his punishment on Kavita. Like his wife, Abhinav also started name-calling and said that Kavita is an ood bilau (beaver).