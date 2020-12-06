Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Declares His Decision on Troubled Marriage with Rubina Dilaik

On Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, contestant and one of the four finalists Abhinav Shukla declared his decision on married life with his wife and co-participant Rubina Dilaik. During one of the recent episodes, while performing a task to stay immune from evictions, Rubina had revealed that the couple had decided to get divorced if things didn’t get any better between them by November.

The caller of the week asked Abhinav that November is over and what has he decided about his marriage with Rubina. Abhinav answered, “Yaha pe aake hum ek unit ban gaye. Aur maine pehle bhi kaha hai ki ‘mujhe Rubina se phir se pyaar ho gaya is show mein aane ke baad’ (We became a unit together here. And I have said this before also that I have fallen in love with Rubina again after coming in the show.)”

He further added, “Ab hum sath me hi rahenge (Now we will stay together only.)”

Also, the show's host superstar Salman Khan was heard telling Abhinav, “Chalo life ka bohot bada decision lia aapne. Hum sabko chaunka dia, humko to aisa laga tha….(You have made a big decision in your life. You had shocked us all, and we thought that….)” He also wished the couple a happy married life.

Meanwhile, Rubina is still in the race for the finale with Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin. One out of the three will be eliminated from the reality show on Sunday as six new contenders enter to make things difficult for this season's inmates.