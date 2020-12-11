Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Gets to Know About 'Drunk' Allegations by Kavita Kaushik

Television reality show Bigg Boss season 14 never fails to raise the entertainment level. With its latest promo, we can expect things to only get more interesting. The latest season will see the entry of former contestant Rakhi Sawant as the newest challenger for the trophy. Rakhi was the contestant of the first season of Bigg Boss and with her comeback, we can expect things to get both nostalgic and entertaining.

There will also be the return of recently evicted contestants, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni. Being the bombshell that she is, Rakhi vowed to support Vikas Gupta and targeted Arshi Khan as soon as she entered the house. Taking a dig at Arshi, Rakhi said, “She is not Arshi Khan, she is totally Shilpa Shinde.”

The reunion of Aly and Jasmin Bhasin added an emotional element to the upcoming episode. Bringing an update from outside, Aly told Jasmin, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik the reality of one of the contestants, the name of that contestant was not revealed in the promo. Describing that person, Aly said, “Mere dimaag slip ho gaya isko leke. Poora time aap teeno ki bitching. Isko thanda maine karna hai (I lost my cool about this, he bitches about the three of you all the time. I will set him straight).” If we go by Aly’s tweets, it can be presumed that he is hinting at Eijaz Khan.

Meanwhile, Vikas informed Abhinav about an explosive allegation against him. He told Abhinav that after former contestant Kavita (Kaushik) left the house, it was alleged that Abhinav is an alcoholic and that he sends obscene messages to Kavita while he is drunk.

Abhinav was shocked to hear these allegations and shared it with his wife Rubina. Abhinav told Rubina that these claims were made by not only Kavita but her husband Ronnit Biswas also. He can be seen telling Rubina, “How low can they stoop.” Reacting to this news, Rubina vowed to not leave them and set things straight as soon as she gets out of the Bigg Boss house.