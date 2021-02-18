Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik Renew Wedding Vows on Special Date

It has only been a week since one of the strongest participants of TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla was evicted from the BB house. While this might have broken many hearts as the actor was a strong contender for the winner’s trophy, it seems like the eviction has given Abhinav a chance to pour his heart out to wife Rubina Dilaik, all over again.

Before the duo entered the Bigg Boss 14 House, all was not well in their paradise and the couple was on a verge of a fallout, seeking a divorce. They even spoke about this on the family week episode, when Rubina’s sister, Jyotika Dilaik visited the house.

However, thanks to their stay in the Bigg Boss House, the two are back to each other, stronger than ever. Ever since Abhinav has left the show, he has spoken his heart out about the love for his wife Rubina and the fact that they will not have a divorce anymore.

In the Valentine’s Day special week, when Abhinav entered the house for a date with Rubina, the duo renewed their wedding vows, promising each other to be together for a lifetime. Abhinav mentioned that he will learn to be a good listener in their marriage, while Rubina reminiscence how these few months inside the house have cultivated a love and mutual respect between them once again.

The lovebirds met each other across a glass wall, however, nothing created a hindrance in their romantic date, where they seem to be in love all over again. It was not just Rubina and Abhinav who were enjoying the spirit of romance. The episode promo also shows Rahul Vaidya missing his love Disha Parmar, while Aly Goni can be seen hugging a huge teddy. Rakhi Sawant also sends out a message to her husband, Ritesh.