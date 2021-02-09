Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla to Get Evicted Mid-week Amid Countdown to Finale

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla will reportedly be the next house inmate to be evicted from the show mid-week. Reports have emerged that Abhinav will be evicted as part of mid-week eviction as the show approaches its finale on February 21.

As per The Khabri, which is known for giving out the latest updates from the Bigg Boss house, Abhinav has been evicted from the show.

Exclusive #Eviction#AbhinavShukla is eliminated from the houseRetweet if shocked— The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 8, 2021

Abhinav entered the house with his wife, actress Rubina Dilaik, who is being touted as the strongest contender to win the show. Abhinav and Rubina made several revelations about their personal lives on the show. During a secret task, Rubina revealed that she and Abhinav were about to get divorced when they signed the reality show. She said that the biggest reason for them to come on Bigg Boss was that the couple had given each other time till November to save their relationship. On the other hand, Abhinav revealed that he was in depression and got bankrupt after his first film flopped. Meanwhile, Abhinav's on-and-off friendship with Rakhi Sawant has been loved by the viewers. He once shared a close bond with Jasmin Bhasin but she got evicted from the show.

In the latest episode, family and friends have entered the house for the ‘Connection Week’. Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Mahajan, Jyotika Dilaik, Vindu Dara Singh, Toshi Sabri, and Jaan Kumar Sanu have joined Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, and Nikki Tamboli, respectively, as their connection.