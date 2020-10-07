Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla to Make a Tough Choice, Nikki Tamboli Fights with Pavitra Punia

Bigg Boss 14 has released a promo for the upcoming episode and it is filled with lots of drama and fights. The promo begins with Sidharth Shukla enjoying a rain dance with female contestants on Tip Tip Barsa Pani song. Shukla can be seen sitting on a bike. The female contestants, who are seeking immunity from nominations, are trying to woo Shukla.

The promo also shows a brawl between Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia. The two are seen breaking each other’s wine glasses during a task and engaged in a war of words. As Nikki and Pavitra fight, Eijaz Khan is shown clapping sarcastically.

Towards the end of the promo, Bigg Boss interacts with contestants. Abhinav Shukla is shown facing a tough choice as he has been asked to choose between bringing his wife Rubina Dilaik into the house and immunity. He has to make a choice if he wants to give up his immunity for bringing his wife into the main premises of the Bigg Boss house. She had been rejected along with three other contestants.

In the upcoming episode, it will get clear what Abhinav will do, if he would help his wife or choose immunity. Rubina had earlier in an interview with Mumbai Mirror said that her relationship with her husband would not come in the way of the game.

She clarified that during tasks when they will be pitted against each other, they will only be contenders and nothing else. Rubina asserted that both of them would be playing for their team’s win and give their best in tasks. She said that at the end of the day, Bigg Boss is a game.

The 14th season of Bigg Boss has just started. This year, it got delayed due the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. Shooting for the show could not be done because of COVID-19 restrictions. The show started airing from October 3 and this time, the Bigg Boss house has been constructed at Film City in Mumbai.