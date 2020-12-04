Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Used to Get Drunk and Message Kavita Kaushik, Says Ronnit Biswas

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, Kavita Kaushik stormed out of the house following a fight with co-contestant Rubina Dilaik. During the same, she had threatened Rubina to expose her husband Abhinav Shukla’s truth, who is also a contestant.

Now, Kavita's husband Ronnit Biswas took to Twitter and wrote, “This is the same guy who literally begged us to give him our house for a film he wanted to make.the same film which we did for free & gave our house coz he couldn’t shoot at his own place coz of obvious reasons! aur ab yeh bol raha hai ussi lady ko ki maarega usko? Mard? Really??.”

He further wrote, “Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we’re talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once.”

These revelations about Abhinav did not go down well with the Twitterwati's, who called out the couple saying, “Aplog toh bhagwan ho! Pehle Eijaz ko khana khilaya, phir abhinav ko jaga di Apki patni ne kitna kuch bola Now u started I think ab koyi bhi apdono se frndshp to dur baat bhi karega Btw your wife openly said she likes abhinav We support #AbhinavShukla #RubinaDilaik SHERNI RUBINA.”

Meanwhile, Abhinav became the second finalist of the season after Eijaz Khan. The other contestants fighting to take up the two finalists' spots are Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya.