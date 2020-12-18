Bigg Boss 14: Adaa Khan, Kamya Punjabi Thank Rakhi Sawant for Making the Season Entertaining

Bigg Boss 14 witnessed the entry of some ex-contestants as challengers, who will fight with this season’s contestants for the trophy. Rakhi Sawant, who was a participant in season 1 has also entered the house as a challenger. She has been entertaining the viewers with her antics.

Actress Adaa Khan took to Twitter and showered praises on Rakhi for making the season entertaining. She wrote, “#RakhiSawant u are (laugh emojis) thanks for making #BiggBoss14 super entertaining.”

The actress further wrote, “Thanks to the X contestants really enjoyed today’s episode of #BiggBoss14 ! Found it entertaining for the 1st tym !! Gud move @ColorsTV Star-struck.”

Besides Adaa, former contestants of Bigg Boss, Kamya Punjabi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are also enjoying watching Rakhi back in the Bigg Boss house.

Kamya liked the way Rakhi monitored the captaincy task and tweeted, “Well done sanchalak Rakhi Rakhi Rakhi @IAMREALRAKHI #bb14 @ColorsTV.”

And Devoleena wrote, “But i still love #RakhiSawant Red heartFace with tears of joy #bb14 @BiggBoss.”

Along with Rakhi, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan have also entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as challengers.

Meanwhile, this week Abhinav Shukla, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah and Eijaz Khan have been nominated for evictions from the Bigg Boss house.