Bigg Boss 14: Ahead of Grand Premiere, Salman Khan Shares His Pic in Mask from the Set

Ahead of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan teased his fans about the new season of the reality show by sharing his picture from the sets. Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on Saturday at 9 pm. On Thursday, Salman Khan took to Instagram to post a picture of himself sporting an all-black outfit and a face mask while posing on the new set of the reality show. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "#BiggBoss14 coming to you this weekend..."

While Salman Khan already revealed Jaan Kumar Sanu as a contestant, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Shehzad Deol, Eijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkani and Pavitra Punia are also said to be participating in the show.

Keeping in mind the new guidelines, the contestants of this season will be quarantining separately before they enter the Bigg Boss house. A source told the Indian Express, “The celebrities have already started the self-quarantine process. They have been put up in different hotels so that they do not find out who their co-housemates are. They are also shooting for their reality videos and introductory performance for the premiere night. This season, there would be 12 contestants entering the house.”